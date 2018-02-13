FPL announces new collaboration with Miami-Dade County

Building a better future for our community is a goal we all share. FPL and Miami-Dade County have announced plans to work together on a number of innovative energy and environmental initiatives in the coming years. It’s a collaboration that promises to deliver significant advantages for generations to come.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez highlighted key components during his State of the County Address. The plans include: adding more than 1 million solar panels across Miami-Dade; creating an advanced reclaimed water system that would enable the reuse of up to 60 million gallons a day of County wastewater; enhancing and extending the carbon-free energy capacity and environmental restoration work at FPL’s Turkey Point power generation complex; and exploring uses for more battery storage in our County.

FPL is committed to advancing clean energy while keeping customer bills low. Earlier this month, we announced federal tax savings would be used to avoid a rate increase for the $1.3 billion cost of Hurricane Irma restoration. In March, FPL’s 1,000 k-Wh customer bill will decrease by $3.35 a month.

FPL is excited to collaborate on sustainable and responsible solutions and welcomes the opportunity to share more information about these innovative projects that will shape the future of Miami-Dade.

