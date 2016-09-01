Registration is now open for a new year of Hebrew School for children of North Dade. This supplementary program is designed for boys & girls ages 5-12, attending American Heritage, Charter, Country Dade, Nova, Pine Crest, Riviera and anyone looking for a once-a-week Hebrew School.

“As we did last year, the program will be completely free with no cost and no obligation through the month of October” said Rabbi Kievman. There are no memberships, background Knowledge or affiliations required to enroll. After the holidays, regular classes will continue at super affordable pricing with an option for no cost to parents at all! The program starts Sept 7 and will meet weekly on Wednesday afternoons, 4:30-6:00. Classes are conveniently located in Highland Lakes, across from AWK8, just west of Aventura & north of Skylake / North Miami Beach at Chabad Chayil.

The curriculum Includes: Prayer, Holidays, Traditions & Judaic study with a primary focus on Hebrew Reading custom designed to teach each child at whichever level they may be. “This program will offer a first taste of Jewish learning in a creative, joyful, hands-on and interesting way. We try to impart a sense of tradition using modern and innovative teaching techniques,” says school director Layah Kievman. “This is a Hebrew School of the highest quality that kids can’t wait to go to!”

According to all studies, Jewish education is a proven factor in ensuring Jewish involvement and continuity. Chabad seeks sponsors to subsidize tuition scholarships for families unable to pay. “We seek to ensure that every single child has access to a high-quality Jewish education,” states Rabbi Moishe Kievman. “Chabad is the place to experience Jewish enrichment classes in a fun, yet meaningful way. It’s where parents feel comfortable and where kids don’t want to miss a day!”

The school welcomes every Jew, regardless of religious background or level of observance. This school does not require membership of any sort as a condition for enrollment. To register or learn about other afterschool activities (Leadership 4 Kids, Homework Help, Bar Mitzvah Prep, Tutoring and more), please call (305) 770-1919 or visit HebrewSchool.info.