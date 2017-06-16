Gables Aventura is a 400 unit upscale rental community just west of Aventura Mall. It held its Grand opening event on June 1 on the grounds of the property. It was developed by Gables Residential, a leading national rental community company headquartered in Atlanta. On the photo are members of the executive team of the company unless otherwise identified; from left to right:

– Gregory Gasior (Vice President, Operations and Strategic Initiatives)

– Dennis Rainosek (Senior Vice President, Portfolio Management)

– David Reece (Senior Vice President, Finance and Capital Markets)

– John Akin (Executive Vice President, Chief Investment Officer)

– Donna Summers (Senior Vice President Operations)

– Chad McMasters (PNC Bank)

– Cris Sullivan (Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer)

– Joe Wilber (Senior Vice President, Investments – East)

– Dawn Severt (Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer)

– Joe Markonic (Senior Regional Manager)

– Javier Soto (Community Manager)

– Sally Hayman (County Commissioner)

– Susan Ansel (President, Chief Executive Officer)

– Gary Pyott, (Chairman of the Aventura Marketing Council)

– Howard Weinberg (Vice Mayor)

