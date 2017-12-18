Genuine Pizza opens in Aventura Mall

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Just in time for the holiday season and its hungry shoppers, James Beard Award winner Michael Schwartz opened the first location of his casual pizzeria, Genuine Pizza (formerly known as Harry’s Pizzeria). The restaurant is located in the lower level, exterior of Aventura Mall’s newly-opened expansion wing.

The environment invites guests to experience the attention to detail first hand, at a pizza bar fronting the open kitchen and a glass-faced active dough room at the entrance where the recipe is mixed, kneaded and proofed daily.

Outdoor seating is flanked by garden planters and fronted by two distinct, dramatic works of art: Aventura Slide Tower – a 93-foot tall sculpture by German artist Carsten Höller that visitors will be able to slide down and Gorillas in the Mist – a whimsical fountain by The Haas Brothers comprised of three large-scale bronze gorillas and four massive bronze trees.

“Honest ingredients, chef-inspired combinations and a thoughtful process is what Genuine Pizza is all about. We are truly passionate about our favorite food,” says Schwartz. “We are so excited to connect with a new community to the north and thrilled to be able to add better pizza and warm genuine hospitality to the offerings in our new home.”

The core menu includes snacks, salads, daily entrées, 11 quick-fired pizzas, the option of gluten-free crust, and dessert.

Genuine Pizza launches with lunch and dinner Sunday to Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday until 12 a.m. – no reservations necessary. Takeout with online ordering at genuinepizza.com will be available. To reach the restaurant, call (786) 472-9170 or email aventura@genuinepizza.com. Follow the new location and join the conversation @genuinepizza and #genuinepizza on Instagram.