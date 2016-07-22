Located at the heart of Miami’s Aventura Mall, the new Givenchy store, spanning 183 square meters, channels the House’s unique style. The architecture is an evolution of the Paris flagship store’s concept at 28 rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, representing the Haute Couture House’s DNA – a blend of street style and aristocratic elegance expressed through a symbolic mix of fine and raw materials.

The concept pays homage to the boxes in which Hubert de Givenchy used to deliver his Haute Couture dresses. The Fall Winter 2016 men and women, ready-to- wear collections are presented in half-closed black lacquered boxes. The accessories are displayed on black podium and light niches.

Givenchy Aventura Mall

19575 Biscayne Blvd. Suite #277

Aventura, FL 33180

Phone: 305-682- 9773

Store_aventura@us.givenchy.com

OPENING DATE: JULY 13, 2016