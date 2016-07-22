Located at the heart of Miami’s Aventura Mall, the new Givenchy store, spanning 183 square meters, channels the House’s unique style. The architecture is an evolution of the Paris flagship store’s concept at 28 rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, representing the Haute Couture House’s DNA – a blend of street style and aristocratic elegance expressed through a symbolic mix of fine and raw materials.
The concept pays homage to the boxes in which Hubert de Givenchy used to deliver his Haute Couture dresses. The Fall Winter 2016 men and women, ready-to- wear collections are presented in half-closed black lacquered boxes. The accessories are displayed on black podium and light niches.
Givenchy Aventura Mall
19575 Biscayne Blvd. Suite #277
Aventura, FL 33180
Phone: 305-682- 9773
Store_aventura@us.givenchy.com
OPENING DATE: JULY 13, 2016
