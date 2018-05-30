‘Grand Reveal’ celebrates newly transformed spaces at The Vi at Aventura

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The “new” Vi at Aventura recently made its debut during a ribbon-cutting party to celebrate the culmination of a multi-million-dollar remodeling project. On May 24, dozens of guests gathered at the luxury retirement community including Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman and Vice Mayor Gladys Mezrahi along with Vi residents and Vi corporate leadership to mark the facility’s “Grand Reveal.”

The massive renovation project, part of a two-year investment in Vi at Aventura, extended to all common areas including the pool, locker and fitness rooms, art studio, and onward reaching every part of the facility. Not only did this remodel touch all of the living and event areas, but it also added two brand new dining options for residents.

According to Vi’s Director of Interior Design Misha Mann, “The new facilities are beautiful, but are made even more amazing by Executive Chef Christian Martin’s experienced hand, bringing new ingredients and new dishes throughout the new Vi at Aventura.”

Featuring a world traveler interior design theme, the Vi is now alive with color and incorporates a variety of nuances from around the globe. Mann cited examples such as custom-designed carpeting featuring Celtic and Asian symbols; Moroccan-, Spanish-, and Mediterranean-style tiles; Italian light fixtures; and a wall with postcards from Russia, China, South America and other far-flung corners of the world.

“Travel has shaped the lives of our residents, so we wanted the theme to reflect that worldliness,” Mann said. “The redesign creates a mystery that residents can solve over time, while also serving as great conversation pieces.”

In remarks presented at the ceremony, City of Aventura Mayor Enid Wiesman said, “This community is very fortunate to have such a fine organization call our the City home.

“Naturally, we are excited to see Vi at Aventura continue to prosper and grow, while providing the utmost in continued living services to the people in our community who need – and appreciate – their services and quality accommodations most.”

The design team used pops of colors that bring Florida’s ambience inside. The redesign also highlights picturesque views of Turnberry Isle Golf Course and lush landscaping from patio and indoor windowed spaces.

Vi at Aventura Executive Director Renee Garvin said designers also improve the functionality of the common areas. All light fixtures feature brand new LEDs to enhance each area’s appearance, and a new platform was built in the Everglades Room to better facilitate meetings and performances. Upgraded audio-visual technology improves the room’s acoustics, especially an added hearing loop, which provides a magnetic, wireless signal picked up by hearing aids.

“Our goal was to create different feelings and experiences throughout the community to increase social interactions and encourage residents to truly live in the space,” Garvin said. “We believe they will thoroughly enjoy the many enhancements we’ve made and the exceptional lifestyle they produce.”

The family of long time resident Dr. Walter Furr is pleased to know their stepfather is in the best care at Vi, but also to see that he is enjoying the upgraded accommodations.

“It’s comforting to see Walter taking part in the many meaningful activities here, and making so many new friends in the process,” said Furr’s step daughter Karyn Cunningham of Palmetto Bay “In fact, we just gathered to celebrate his 96th birthday in the newly renovated dining room – and wow, what a refreshing difference. We are so glad he is here at Vi.”

Vi at Aventura is a place where residents enjoy an uncompromising lifestyle in an extraordinary setting they love calling home. As a Continuing Care Retirement Community, Vi at Aventura combines vibrant independent living with a full continuum of care, including assisted living, memory support, and skilled nursing should the need arise.

Vi at Aventura is located at 19333 West Country Club Drive. To learn more, visit https://miami.viiliving.com, call 888-820-2148, or email Aventura@viliving.com.