Grove Bank & Trust and Weizmann Institute of Science host art reception

Marta Goldberg, Managing Director and Fiduciary Wealth Advisor of Grove Bank & Trust, in partnership with contemporary artist, Sheila Elias, and the Florida Region of the American Committee for the Weizmann Institute of Science, hosted a Pre-Art Basel reception melding the worlds of art and science. The evening featured Weizmann Institute scientist, Dr. Liran Shlush.

Sheila Elias presented a retrospective collection titled, “Figure It Out”. There were twenty three figurative pieces exhibited in her studio. Ms. Elias’ work is about the layers of life and art history, seeking a connection between art aesthetics and social consciousness.

Dr. Liran Shlush, a member of the Weizmann Institute’s Department of Immunology, spoke about his pioneering research on the triggers of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and the opportunities available for early treatment.

Richard Enslein, National Vice President and Executive Director, of the American Committee for the Weizmann Institute’s Florida Region and Debra Herrmann, Assistant Director, spearheaded the event.

The American Committee for the Weizmann Institute of Science is a community of dedicated people who share a common vision of science for the benefit of humanity. The American Committee partners with individuals, families, foundations, and the business community to develop philanthropic funding for the Weizmann Institute; educates the American public about the Institute’s research; and represents the Institute’s interests in the U.S.

Grove Bank & Trust, established in 1926 is the longest-running full service financial institution in Miami-Dade County and a supporter of both art and science. Grove Bank & Trust, rated 5-Stars for safety and soundness by Bauer Financial, has one of the strongest capital ratios among banks in South Florida and within the top 1% of banks nationwide.