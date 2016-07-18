This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MIAMI, FL – June 23, 2016 – Havana 1957 is exited to announce their fifth location opening in the center of Miami’s celebrated Art Deco District, Ocean Drive. Starting July 1st, guests will be able to relive the glory and glamour of old Cuba during the 1950’s. Visitors will go back in time with flavors from authentic Cuban cuisine, traditional music and vintage décor bringing Cuban nostalgia during breakfast, lunch and dinner. To make a memory everlasting, themed merchandise like Havana 1957 branded cigars, Guayaberas and coffee machines will also be able for purchase at their adjoining souvenir shop.

Staying true to its heritage inspired concept, the menu will offer timeless dishes that have existed in Cuba for centuries. Early risers can enjoy breakfast staples such as Bistec con Huevos – Traditional Cuban steak, served with 2 eggs any style, house potatoes ($14.99); or Tortilla Cubana Omelette – 4 eggs omelette cooked with onions, julienne fries and your choice of ham, cheese or maduros ($8.50) both served with Cuban toast and salad. Diners with an appetite can indulge into a Cuban Breakfast that includes 3 eggs any style, choice of sausage, ham or bacon, served with croquettes, breakfast potatoes, Cuban toast, fresh salad & freshly squeezed orange juice. In addition to breakfast, Cuban coffee will be available all day with other espresso drinks where guests can choose evaporated, whole or condensed milk.

Since bread is a staple, a wide selection of sandwiches will be offered like a signature Havana 1957 Sandwich – Traditional roasted chicken in Cuban gravy ($14.50) and an old time favorite the Cubano – Ham, cheese, roasted pork, pickles and mustard ($12.50). For the health conscious, lighter options during breakfast and lunch include a 4 egg white omelet ($9) accompanied by whole wheat toast and fruit or Greek Yogurt & Granola ($9.95). To set the tone during dinner, savory starters vary with Mariquitas – Crispy green plantains topped with mojito garlic sauce ($6.50); Croquettas stuffed with ham, cheese and chicken ($8.95) and Tostones Rellenos Havana 1957 – Assortment of 4 green plantain cups stuffed with garlic shrimp, shredded roasted chicken, ropa vieja, ground beef ($15.95). For the main attraction, the house Specialty is a Pollo Havana 1957 which is a family traditional roasted chicken drizzling with Cuban gravy served with white rice, black beans, salad and sweet plantains ($19.95).

Other entrees range from a Palomilla a la Plancha – Cuban grilled thin steak cooked on the grill, topped with onions in Cuban mojo ($18.95) to Enchilado de Camarones – Enchiladas filled with shrimp in criolla sauce, onions and green peppers ($22.95). In Miami Beach fashion, there is an additional section, El Havanero Delgado featuring dishes under 500 calories. As a perfect ending, Havana 1957 is notorious for their rich and smooth Guava Cheesecake ($6.95). Families will also be able to enjoy their meal while their children can order from the kids menu.

To accompany dinner, there are more than 120 varieties of rum from around the world. Libation lovers can spend their day in Havana sipping a Cuba Libre or a signature Mojito cocktail. Cuba Libres are listed from light to dark and there are seven Mojito versions highlighting flavors like passionfruit, fresh kiwi and mangoes with an option for pitchers.

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights will be filled with fun, entertainment and life with a House Band and After-Dinner Performances that will be announced after opening. For more information please visit, www.Havana1957.com. Havana 1957 – Ocean Drive, will be located at 1410 Ocean Drive, Miami, FL 33139. Reservations can be made by calling 786-216-7580 or online at Open Table. Hours of operations are Monday through Friday from 9 AM – 11:45 Pm and Saturday through Sunday from 9 AM – 12:45 PM.

About Havana 1957

Havana 1957 is a new chain of restaurant that allows guests so spend Un Dia En La Habana and relive the glory and glamour of Cuba during the 1950s. In addition to Ocean Drive, they are also located in Brickell, Pembroke Pines, Lincoln Road and Espanola Way. Every location combines the flavors of authentic Cuban cuisine, classic Cuban music and vintage memorabilia bringing Cuban Nostalgia to each neighborhood. Their extensive menu contains genuine Cuban dishes prepared by renowned chef Juan Luis Rosales; using the freshest ingredients and perfecting each detail of the presentation. For more information visit www.Havana1957.com.

About VE Restaurant Group

Vida & Estilo (Spanish for ‘Life & Style’) is the restaurant group behind some of the most well-known and finest restaurants on Espanola Way located in the heart of South Beach and the downtown Miami/ Brickell area. V&E Restaurant group owns and operates OH! Mexico, Café Nuvo, La Cantina, Mojitos Lounge, Segafredo Brickell and Spazio Nero (the club at Segafredo).

V&E is a corporation that stands by the meaning of their name and goes above and beyond to provide their guests an unforgettable luxury experience by incorporating and combining high-end cuisines, diverse selections of specialty cocktails, music from renowned DJ’s and chic yet comfortable atmospheres. V&E Restaurant Group consists of a team of international and experienced professionals with the drive, ambition and power to take a concept, build on it and successfully incorporate the café, epicurean and nightlife concepts into one.