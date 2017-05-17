(June 2016 – MIAMI) – An extension of the previous Salon Allure trade show, Hammock returns to Swim Week 2016 for its seventh year, with more creative exhibition spaces, sell-out suites and brand-new events during Swim Week, July 16th – 18th. Recognized as Swim Week’s premiere luxury lifestyle show, the much anticipated Hammock will take place at the W South Beach Hotel & Residence.

A departure from the traditional trade show, Hammock will feature a variety of domestic and international swim, resort and accessory brands as they showcase their 2017 designs in private studios, suites and a gorgeous ballroom space. Having expanded its alternative tradeshow platform, Hammock will increase its sponsor activations and events to incorporate a L’Oréal Professional Styling Station “Hair’s Night Out,” where guests can experience complimentary styling from some of the best stylists in the city; a relaxation lounge offering beauty treatments by Bliss Spa and a Style Wall showcasing the hottest swimwear trends via decorative vignettes.

On Friday, July 15th Hammock will host an opening night party and runway show at the WET pool lounge. This show will feature a variety of luxury brands as they debut their latest collections across the runway. Drawing nearly 1,000 fashion-elite attendees each year, Hammock is renowned for showcasing designer swimwear brands in beautiful hotel suites rather than crowded spaces. With over 80 featured brands, Hammock provides access to more designers and categories, more space and more events.

“As Hammock continues to grow into one of the most anticipated destinations during Swim Week, we are thrilled to deliver even more creativity, categories and couture to this spectacular summer celebration,” said Rick Fatzinger, co-founder of Hammock. “Hammock provides an ideal platform for exclusive designers and niche brands to build relationships with swim and resort buyers during Swim Week while reveling in the best of the industry’s luxury swimwear and accessories.

This year’s brand highlights include Revel Rey (A new brand launching this July featuring hand-painted prints); Elena Makri (former Editor In Chief of Vogue Greece’s gorgeous new swimwear and accessories brand); Katama Swim (A new men’s brand created by male model Garrett Neff); Robyn Lawley (A plus sized brand that recently made the cover of Sports Illustrated); Swim With Mi (A German handmade swimwear brand sure to be a favorite for editors and buyers alike); Pain de Sucre (A 30-year-old French brand launching for the first time in the U.S. market; L’Agent by Agent Provocateur (A lingerie and swimwear diffusion line designed by actress Penelope Cruz and dancer sister Monica Cruz alongside the creative direction of Agent Provocateur’s Sarah Shotton) and Futah (An exquisite new towel brand), to name a few.

Additional notable brands to be featured at Hammock include: Allerton, Amaio Swim, A.Marie Jewelry, Anouk Grewal, Athena Swimwear, Banago, Basta Surf, BELOW WATERS, Biliblond, Beach Bunny, BOUND by bond-eye, Capittana, Citrine, EG LUX, Ella Moss, Electric Picks, ELENA MAKRI MYKONOS, Erika Pena, Feather & Find, Futah, Gallabia, Gillia, GYPSEA, Gypsy Soul, HAH, Honey Luna, House of Au+Ora, INDAH, indieSWIM, Indie + Wild, Issa de’ Mar, Juana de Arco, K BLU, Kai Lani Swimwear, Kanaloa, KAOHS, KATAMA, Kay & Elle, KOVEY, L’Agent by Agent Provocateur, LEE + LANI, Love Haus Lingerie, Lume Swimwear, LUXE by Lisa Vogel, Mauricio Alpizar, MLO Jewelry, Muchacho, Muse by Rimo, Nautica, Next, NiMo With Love, Nirvanic Swim, Pain de Sucre, Reef, Robyn Lawley, REVEL REY SWIM, SALT SWIMWEAR, Sand by Saya, Sapia Kang, Sea Reinas, Sea Star Beachwear, Shore, SOAH, So De Mel Swim, Splendid, Sukigi, SUNDRESS, SWIM WITH MI, Tavik and Tribal E.

For the latest updates on Hammock events, designers, and other creative happenings, please visit www.hammockshow.com or www.facebook.com/hammockshow.