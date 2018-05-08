Happenings at Aventura City of Excellence School (ACES)

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Teacher Appreciation Week

Dedicated parents at the Aventura City of Excellence School made sure that their teachers felt especially appreciated during Teachers Appreciation Week! Teachers were treated to an entire week of breakfast and lunch and an ongoing array of special treats throughout the week. With a sports theme, “One Team, One Family”, the Teachers Appreciation Week committee brought in Burnie, the Miami Heat mascot as well as guest speakers, two Miami Dolphins NFL alumni: Jay Fiedler and Twan Russell.

Students raise money for Cystic Fibrosis

For the 13th year in a row, students were part of the Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Week, which focused on raising awareness and funds towards finding a cure for CF, a genetic disease that affects 30,000 children and young adults in the US. The week’s slogan was “HELP

OUR STUDENTS BECOME CURE FINDERS!”

Apart from holding classroom fundraisers, other events such as a dress down day known as Genes for Jeans, and a school wide Bake Sale took place. Teen author and Miss Florida Teen USA 2017 winner, Victoria Di Sorbo, came to school and read her book Julie’s Adventure with Cystic Fibrosis to all kinder, first and second grade students.

Ms. Zita De Vita, ACES teacher and coordinator of the event said, “In the past 13 years ACES has raised an amazing $65,000 that has been donated to fund research to help find a cure. Yet just as important, is that all students understand a little about this disease, feel compassion for those that have it and know that their actions and participation can truly be part of the solution”.

All money raised was donated to the National Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.