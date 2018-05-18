Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive hosted by North Shore Medical Center

North Shore Medical Center is leading a community effort to provide area children and adults struggling with hunger with a healthy breakfast during the summer through its Healthy Over Hungry® Cereal Drive benefitting Feeding South Florida. The drive kicks off Friday, June 1 and runs through Friday, June 8.

“At North Shore Medical Center, we understand the health issues children face from hunger and poor nutrition,” said Manny Linares, chief executive officer of North Shore Medical Center. “We are committed to our community and we recognize the importance of beginning each day with a nutritious breakfast and, through this drive, we hope to help the many in our community struggling with food insecurity.”

Almost 1 million children in Florida are at risk of hunger during the summer while school is not in session. In South Florida alone, there are more than 240,000 children who don’t know from where they will get their next meal. When school is not in session, access to these meals are diminished, leaving families having to find additional resources for food.

“We appreciate North Shore Medical Center for hosting the Healthy Over Hungry® Cereal Drive and are grateful for its commitment to building a healthy community,” said Paco Vélez, President & CEO of Feeding South Florida. “Summer is a particularly difficult time for our food bank because many children in need can no longer rely on their school meals for a nutritious breakfast, so their families often turn to us for help. Thanks to North Shore Medical Center and the Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive, many families will have a healthy, whole-grain cereal breakfast every summer morning.”

In South Florida more than 555,000 children rely on a nutritious breakfast and lunch through federal nutrition programs. Whole-grain cereal, when part of a healthy, balanced breakfast including dairy, fruit and lean protein, is a popular food item that experts say can easily address the hunger gap during the summer months when children are not in school. .

Donations of healthy cereal to the Healthy Over Hungry® Cereal Drive will be collected from June 1 through June 8 at North Shore Medical Center or to provide a financial donation for perishable breakfast items, please visit www.firstgiving.com/team/353671. All financial donations made during our campaign will be matched by North Shore Medical Center’s parent company, Tenet Healthcare, up to $100,000.