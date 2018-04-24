Helping Feels Good with Neighbors4Neighbors

Those in the nonprofit world know how precious volunteers are. They use their time, talents and skills to help others, because they care.

And there is a side benefit…Helping Feels Good! In fact, there is data that shows volunteering has a very positive impact on mental and physical health.

That’s why Neighbors4Neighbors created a volunteer matching website, www.helpingfeelsgood.org , with over 1,500 volunteers willing to do everything from teach music to translation services, graphic design to gardening. You need it, they’ve got it.

Neighbors4Neighbors encourages community-based organizations to sign up and enter projects. It’s an easy and free process with online training and guidance from the N4N staff.

For everything you need to get started, email Marcia@neighbors4neighbors.org. Volunteers can register at www.helpingfeelsgood.org.