Historically Yours – My Birthday – JUNE 19th – “A CELEBRATION OF FREEDOM”

This year, June 19th will be my 87th birthday. I researched to see if there had been an important historical event that occurred on that same date. I hit the jackpot, as I read the connection of my birthday with the final announcement of the end of slavery. “Juneteenth,” as the date is commonly known, is also known as “Freedom Day” or “Emancipation Day.” Issued by President Lincoln on January 1, 1863, the Emancipation Proclamation called for the freeing of all slaves in the Confederate states which were then in rebellion (Civil War), over which Lincoln had no control. The Confederate states in rebellion were fighting to preserve their right to slavery. Little by little, however, word of the Proclamation leaked out in some Southern states, resulting in some 200, 000 slaves fleeing the Confederacy to join the Union troops. With the Civil War effectively ending with Confederate General Robert E. Lee surrendering in April 1865, Lincoln took the final step in urging the abolition of all slavery in America. Texas, however, continued to maintain slavery. On June 18, 1865, Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, with 2,000 federal troops, “to take possession of the state and enforce the emancipation of its slaves.”

The following day, June 19th, Gen. Granger stood on the balcony of Galveston’s Ashton Villa Hotel and announced to all that the war had ended, further stating: “The people of Texas are hereby informed that in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.” Over 200,000 former slaves rejoiced in the streets of Texas with jubilant celebrations on the announcement of their freedom. This was followed shortly thereafter by ratification of the 13th Amendment, freeing all slaves in America. “Juneteenth” is the oldest known actual celebration commemorating the end of slavery in America. Annual celebration in Texas by former slaves grew with more participation by slave descendants and African Americans. The importance of the date spread from Texas to the entire nation; “Juneteenth” is now recognized as a state holiday in 45 states and the District of Columbia and celebrations are held annually in about 250 cities throughout the nation. Juneteenth is now a worldwide celebration.

