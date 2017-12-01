Holiday Concert Spectacular

Are you looking for a special event for the holiday season? Why not treat yourself and family to an incredible international concert guaranteed to uplift your spirits and soothe your ears with the Sunny Isles Beach Orchestra.

Presented by the Social Citizens of Southeast Florida, this five-piece band, conducted by Eugene Muchnik, is composed of professional musicians with enormous talent who will perform an amazing repertoire of melodic songs from pop to jazz, cadence to sassy. Vocalist Diego Rivero, a famous metropolitan baritone opera singer, who knows how to charm the audience will take center stage and deliver his vocal power. He will be backed up with two professional showbiz singers, the attractive Larissa and Rita.

The ninety minute concert takes place on December 6, 2017 from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM at the Arlen House Auditorium in Sunny Isles Beach. Enjoy satisfying desserts and dancing afterward.

“Our band essentially reflects a cross section of Sunny Isles Beach residents. We play pop and jazz songs with thirty percent each from the following languages: English, Spanish, and Russian. We also play some Hebrew songs,” said Eugene Muchnik, conductor.

With two engineering degrees and one in music, the conductor is also a guitarist with pragmatic musical ears. “I love to bring our group together to synthesize the essence of each performance,” added Muchnik.

Mark Kanevsky, percussionist and drummer, passion is music keeping the band in rhythm. As the group’s administrator, he knows what it takes to put on a great concert and the Arlen House is the ideal location with great lighting and seating. This concert will be an evening to cherish with friends and family.

“As a professional orchestra, we have performed in many venues in Sunny Isles Beach from corporate events, concerts, dance parties, weddings, and bar mitzvahs. This is our second concert we have done with the Social Citizens and they appear very receptive to our music and asked us to return and do the entertainment. The Sunny Isles Beach Orchestra is composed of accomplished musicians, some being famous in Russia with live radio play,” said Muchnik.

The purpose of Social Citizens is to promote entertainment, education, socials, and bus trips. It’s a wonderful way to interact and make new friends. Activities are affordable and all adults are welcome.

Performance: The Sunny Isles Beach Orchestra

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2017

Where: Arlen House Auditorium

350 Bayview Drive (158th Street)

Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Enter through security gate at 158th Street and Collins Avenue

Free valet parking

Cost: $15.00

Make checks payable to Social Citizens

RSVP to Dennis Stubbolo, President

Social Citizens of Southeast Florida (SCS)

Phone: 305-936-0986

E-mail: dennis@socialcitizenssef.org

Website: www.socialcitizenssef.org

SCS member’s dues are $20.00 per year

Mark Your Calendars for Upcoming Events:

January 6th Holiday Party Dining/Dancing with Michel Chatillon, Newport Beachside Tiffany Ballroom, Sunny Isles Beach

February 25th, “Queen of Cabaret” Aelita, Concert/Dining, Newport Beachside Atlantis Ballroom, Sunny Isles Beach