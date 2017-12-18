Holiday Membership Special

The City of Aventura is offering the Community Recreation Center’s Tis the Season membership special for current and new members through Sunday, December 31, 2017. The Community Recreation Center encourages a productive, recreational and healthy lifestyle by taking a break from the holiday stress. Purchase a 6-month membership and receive a complimentary 6-month membership.

Community Recreation Center members enjoy a variety of benefits including an indoor basketball and volleyball court; a technical and fitness center with a waterfront view; free classes, yoga, body sculpting, bridge, and mahjong, as well as a host of other classes and activities for all ages.

Membership registration is accepted in person only at the following facilities: Community Recreation Center (3375 NE 188 Street); Founders Park (3105 NE 190 Street); and Waterways Park (3301 NE 213 Street).

Tennis Camp

The City of Aventura is offering Tennis Camp during the winter break, which will be held from Tuesday, December 26 through Friday, January 5 at Founders Park. Registration is now open.

When school is out during the break, children ages 7-12 are eligible to learn and practice fundamental tennis skills such as serving, forehand, backhand, and volleying. Camp will be held Tuesday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 12 noon at Founders Park located at 3105 NE 190 Street. The program’s weekly rate is $165 for residents and $198 for non-residents. Campers are advised to bring their own racquet, water and snack for the day.

Registration can be completed online at cityofaventura.com/ors, the City’s Online Registration System (ORS) or at any of the following facilities: Community Recreation Center (3375 NE 188 Street); Founders Park (3105 NE 190 Street); and Waterways Park (3301 NE 213 Street). New registrations are accepted in person only.

Visit cityofaventura.com.