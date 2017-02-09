Hot Chocolate for the Soul on Valentine’s in Sunny Isles Beach

This Valentine’s Day, skip the steep prices and madness of South Beach for a more relaxing, indulgent experience at the Trump International Beach Resort. At this Sunny Isles Beach oasis, couples can order from an inventive three-course prix fixe dinner menu at Neomi’s, infusing fine chocolate and cocoa for a romantic twist.

Highlights of the clever menu include a Crème de Cocoa ‘Bubble’ Love Poem cocktail made with prosecco, Grand Marnier al ‘orange and pomegranate juice to start; choice of heart-tugging teasers from a Dutch Cocoa Grapes & Apple Salad to Creamy Burrata & Caramelized White Chocolate and Octopus Carpaccio drizzled with crunchy cocoa nib chili oil. For the main attractions, guests select from a Gnocchi & Tofu Al’ Pesto, a Black Cod or a Cocoa Pepper Crusted Black Angus Fillet. To further sweeten the special occasion, Neomi’s also presents guests with an assortment of chocolates and a choice of Flourless Chocolate Hearts or Lover’s White Chocolate Covered Strawberries.

Live music with the Fanci Duo featuring romantic jazz and pop sounds. This special dinner is available from 6 to 10 p.m. on February 14, 2017. The cost is $90 per person. Tax and gratuity is additional. For reservations, call 305-692-5687 or reserve on OpenTable.

**************************************************

Be sure to save room for chocolaty desserts and we’re not talking about the edible kind. The hotel’s Aquanox Spa invites hopeless romantics to enjoy sinfully decadent spa treatments designed to hit the sweet spot. Available February 11-18, special spa experiences include:

Dark Chocolate Facial

This delicious facial is a powerhouse of enzymes that soften, protect, and revitalize skin from the inside. CoQ10, ginseng extracts, and live carrot cells absorb quickly into skin to fight off free-radical damage that causes wrinkles, sagging and dryness. 50 minutes/$109

Hot Chocolate Massage

Using a blend of chocolate infused oil, this massage is customized to individual needs to ease muscle aches and tension. This massage features techniques from traditional Swedish massage using light to medium pressure. 50 minutes/$109

Hot Chocolate Couples Massage

Share a Hot Chocolate Massage with that someone special. This romantic retreat is enjoyed side-by-side in a private couple’s spa suite followed by champagne and chocolate truffles for two in the spa lounge. 50 minutes/$209

Tax and gratuity is additional. Spa guests also enjoy access to Aquanox Spa’s facilities including a eucalyptus steam room, Finnish sauna, relaxation lounge and fitness center. To book a spa experience, call 305-692-5730.

Did we mention that valet parking is complimentary with dinner at Neomi’s or spa experiences at Aquanox? All the more reason to spend Valentine’s at the Trump International Beach Resort, located at 18001 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, Florida 33160. www.trumpmiami.com