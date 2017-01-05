IKOR expands its national footprint to South Florida

IKOR International, the first – and currently only – nationwide provider of advocacy and life management services for seniors and individuals with disabilities, is expanding its nationwide footprint to South Florida.

Operated by Daniel Coriat, an attorney with more than 20 years’ experience in advocacy, IKOR will assist seniors and individuals with disabilities with the efficient management of healthcare and finances, aging safely in place, and belonging to a meaningful and stimulating psychosocial environment. IKOR Advocates are Certified Senior Advisors®, a designation that indicates a strong foundation of knowledge regarding the unique health, social, and financial issues related to aging.

Since its launch in 2000, IKOR has grown to cover 54 territories, bringing peace of mind to many families by providing them with a reliable, round-the-clock resource for assuring their loved ones’ care needs are properly met.

IKOR’s approach starts with a careful and thorough evaluation of each client’s healthcare, emotional well-being, social interactions, environmental safety and finances. Based on this personalized assessment, the IKOR team develops a Life Plan addressing areas that may need improvement. “IKOR clients emerge from this plan on a stronger footing, knowing that an authoritative, dedicated watchdog is in their corner ready to help on issues of any nature, often before they surface. This is critical when adult children live at a distance,” Coriat commented.

Especially important to clients is Datikor®, a proprietary HIPAA-compliant cloud-based platform that provides real-time information on IKOR’s activities and how the person is doing. This unmatched level of transparency and accountability is possible thanks to the vast corporate resources and expertise of its parent company, Investor Management Corporation.

IKOR is located at 2875 NE 191 Street, Suite 512, in Aventura, FL. To inquire about services, contact Daniel Coriat at daniel.coriat@ikorglobal.com, call (305) 420-5916 or visit www.ikorglobal.com/locations/eastern-miami. General information on IKOR, including the company’s approach to healthcare and financial advocacy and guardianship, a complete list of services, client testimonials and more, may be found online at www.ikorglobal.com.