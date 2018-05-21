Calling all South Florida auto enthusiasts! It’s time to rev your engines and save the date for the inaugural Florida Exotic Car Weekend, Exotics on Las Olas, on Las Olas Blvd. presented by the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau (GFLCVB) and Las Olas Boulevard, taking place November 10-11, 2018.

The weekend-long festivities will culminate on Sunday, Nov. 11 for what is sure to be the most thrilling grand finale with the first annual Exotics on Las Olas (EOL)—Broward County’s first-ever event showcase of the some of the rarest, most luxurious, and coveted automobiles from around the world. Florida Exotic Car Weekend VIP attendees will gather at a designated location for a police-escorted rally to the main event and final-destination on Las Olas, where a carefully-curated collection of stunning vehicles will be on display along Fort Lauderdale’s renowned Las Olas Boulevard from SE 6th Avenue to SE 11th Avenue from 10am to 2pm.

Auto enthusiasts locally, nationally and from across the globe will convene along famed Las Olas and delight in the opportunity to get up-close-and-personal with some of the rarest exotics and customs on the market, and have the opportunity to interact with the companies and individuals that have created these automotive-works-of-art and leading innovators in the field, pushing auto craftsmanship to the next level and highest echelons of showmanship and performance.

A variety of participation, display, and sponsorship opportunities are available for the inaugural Florida Exotic Car Weekend presented by GFLCVB and Las Olas Boulevard in partnership with Supercar Saturdays Florida and Lamborghini Broward taking place November 10-11, 2018. Further information, including pricing for both VIP Sponsor packages and information to the various events will be released in the coming weeks. Follow @exoticsonlasolas on Facebook and Instagram for event updates and announcements.