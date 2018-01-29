Insurance Company Blowing You Off?

So we’re 120 days since Hurricane Irma and I can’t even begin to describe how many affected property owners are moping into my office looking for help and feeling like they’ve been blown off by a bad date: “It’s been four months since I submitted my claim and my insurance company doesn’t even return my calls!” “I waited 3 ½ months to get a response to my claim and now they’re offering me 20% less my deductible!” Yup. I dated that girl in high school and most insurance companies are just like her – “give me your number and I’ll get back to you.” Well, I can’t much help with your social scene but I can give you some tips for dealing with an insurance company that’s ghosting you.

1. Insurance Companies Have Strict Time Limits to Respond to Claims – Florida law gives insurance 90 days to pay or deny property insurance claims. You don’t have to wait forever. An insurance company that fails to comply with these timelines may be subject to penalties including: interest, attorney’s fees and court costs.

2. Attorneys Work – Penalties for non-responsive insurers can be hefty. A non-responsive insurance company will generally end up paying YOUR legal fees if you lose. Qualified insurance attorneys know this and will take a winning case at no charge to you knowing that if they’re successful, the lawyers will recover fees and penalties from the insurer.

3. For Underpaid Claims, Appraisal May be an Option – Can’t wait to end your unhappy insurance claim? If the insurance company underpaid you, appraisal may be a quick option. Some insurance contracts allow you to use an alternative dispute resolution process involving professional appraisers to settle your claim. The upside is that it’s quick and final. The downside is that it can be costly and can go very badly if not handled by skilled professionals.

Remember, Irma may have blown your pool fence away but that doesn’t mean you have to let your insurance company blow you off. Wednesday’s date might not call back, but at least – with a good insurance lawyer on your side – your insurance company will.

Russel Lazega is an attorney and author of two of Florida’s most widely distributed legal textbooks on Florida Insurance Law. He also represents storm victims and consumers at war with their insurance companies and is based in North Miami, Dania Beach, Orlando and Tampa, Florida. Questions? Contact: Russ@fladvocates.com.