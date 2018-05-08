Interiors by Steven G unveils renovations at South Tower at The Point

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It was a perfect evening for the celebration.

On a beautiful Spring night in Aventura, residents and special guests joined together to celebrate the incredible renovation of South Tower at The Point designed by Interiors by Steven G.

Steven G and Dr. Linda Marks, an Aventura Commissioner, President of the South Tower and President of The Point Master Association, were thrilled to welcome guests and share the renovation story. As guests arrived in the elegant new front entry, they were offered a glass of champagne—a most appropriate libation for this special occasion. The official ribbon-cutting ceremony featured the South Tower Board including President Dr. Linda, Marks, Vice President Antonio Tafurt, Treasurer James Manis and Secretary Teddy Heichman. In addition, Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman and Commissioners Howard Weinberg, Denise Landman, Marc Narotsky and Gladys Mezrahi and Gary Pyott, Chairman of the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce, all participated.

The celebration then moved to the stunning new Party Room, where the food and music flowed. Young Star Cameron Wheeler, 18, sang throughout the evening, keeping the positive energy flowing.

Dr. Marks said, “It is such a pleasure to live in the South Tower where our residents all came together to support the idea of renovating and enhancing our building. We interviewed numerous designers and once we met Steven G, there was absolutely no question about who we would use for this project. All of the stages, from concept and renderings through the construction and final finished product, were done with incredible professionalism and class. The fact that Steven G himself took a personal interest in our property and led his team all the way through, was one of the reasons that South Tower at The Point is, without a doubt, a premiere property in our great city.”

Marks continued, “We renovated every common area in the building, from resident hallways all the way through the lobby, meeting rooms and our spectacular new front entry. One of the conscious decision we made was to use as much original artwork as possible to enhance the beauty of the project. One of the most intriguing ways we observed how professionally Steven G’s team operated was that the amazing contractors would build walls to keep dust out of other areas, and redirect traffic so that we could continue to fully function in our building. “

Interiors by Steven G is now one of the largest design firms in the nation, with over 100,000 sq. ft. and 82 employees who handle projects nationally and internationally. “I started my company from the den of my home 15 years ago, and today our facility is the largest in the nation owned by a single interior designer” said Steven G. “Everything we do, we take to heart because we consider what we do as art. This case was very personal to me, because the Board trusted us and wanted to be led in the right direction. Headed by Dr. Linda Marks, the Board embraced me and I embraced them as family. This project became an obsession for me and my team, headed by Sandy Fandre.

Whether it was a 6 am phone call in my car or 8pm meeting—seven days a week we were all working together as a team.”

“Under the scrutiny of hundreds of residents, we worked incessantly to make everyone happy. As they say, “the proof is in the pudding”, and we came up with a design to take this building down the road where they are never going to be faced with renovating again. The design is soft, palatable and rich…all the design elements that anybody would want for their home or office. As in any project, there’s always bumps in the road, but we smoothed them out immediately; our JOB ONE was to please the client. We have so many people to thank, and to be thankful for. There were residents who weren’t in favor of the project, and came to me at the opening event and said, ‘I was wrong…you transformed our home to a place that I could always be proud of.’ Bringing this building to the finish line was absolutely one of the highlights of my career.”

For more information on Interiors by Steven G, visit www.interiorsbysteveng.com or call 305-621-5550.