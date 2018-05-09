Jade Steins interviews Chief of Police Bryan Pegues

This month, I’d like to introduce Chief of Police Bryan Pegues, the man that’s responsible for the safety of our town. With the recent tragic events in Parkland, I believe it’s important to check how safety is being handled in Aventura.

Bryan Pegues was born in Miami, and grew up in Broward County. He later attended the University of South Florida. Since he was a child, Brian wanted to become a police officer, especially because of his family’s background in law enforcement.

During May 2017, Bryan Pegues was promoted to Chief of Police! He and the entire Aventura Police Department really focus on maintaining school safety. All officers are trained in local and charter school safety, as well as enforcing certain security measures to make sure each and every student is safe.

Not only is school safety important to Mr. Pegues, but he also believes that building a strong connection between the police department and the community is vital. He has started a community outreach initiative. This program will eventually place an officer in every Aventura building complex, and serve as a connection for residents, as well as attend building meetings in hopes of creating meaningful relationships with members of the community.

The one thing Mr. Pegues would change about Aventura is the current relationship between the police department and the people it serves. “The ultimate goal is to make the police department not such an estranged place, and to make it feel welcoming to the community.”

To end this interview I asked a few fun questions: WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE FOOD : Sushi WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE ICE CREAM FLAVOR: Chocolate WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE: Aliens 2 WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE HOLIDAY : Thanksgiving

It’s nice to know our safety is in good hands with Chief of Police Bryan Pegues.

About the Author

Jade Stein is a 7th grade gifted student that enjoys creative writing, fashion design, and dance. To learn more about Jade, follow her on Instagram @jade.stein