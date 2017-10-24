JAFCO Chanukah Miracles Luncheon fulfills wishes for children

The Aventura/North Miami Dade chapter of JAFCO is hosting its Chanukah Miracles Luncheon on Thursday, November 16, 2017.

The luncheon will honor Barbara Amoils, a long-time JAFCO supporter who has spent many years as co-chair of the event. The event takes place at Turnberry Isle Miami in Aventura and will benefit abused and neglected children and those with developmental disabilities in the community.

The Chanukah Miracles Luncheon will feature a shopping boutique, silent auction, and JAFCO program. The program will include the Godparent pinning ceremony to acknowledge new members of the Godparent Circle, a group of donors who pledge to spiritually adopt all the children JAFCO serves in its group home, emergency shelter, family preservation and developmental disability programs.

“It’s amazing to see such an outpouring of love from the community,” said Sarah Franco, JAFCO Executive Director. “The Aventura/North Miami chapter has grown so much over the years. The generosity expressed by the chapter at the Chanukah Miracles Luncheon always puts smiles on the faces of our precious children during the holidays. That is a priceless gift.”

Tickets cost $136 per person. The boutique opens at 10 a.m., and those who make a purchase at the boutique by 11:00 a.m. will receive five free raffle tickets. The event will also include informal modeling showcasing designer fashions from Bal Harbour Shops.

Guests are asked to bring Target, Best Buy and Visa gift cards to help fulfill the wishes of the 500 children JAFCO serves.

For more information about JAFCO or the Chanukah Miracles Luncheon, please contact JAFCO Director of Development Operations Shelli Gold at 954-315-8671 or email shelli@jafco.org.