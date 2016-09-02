Competition heats up this Labor Day weekend, at the Jamaica High School Alumni Soccer and Netball Tournament in Lauderhill, FL. Sports enthusiasts gear up for this year’s addition to an already exciting set of matches- an all Manning Cup VS an all Dacosta Cup game. “JHSASN is once again making history through sports. I’m encouraging everyone to come participate and don’t wait to just hear about it,” said Garnet Deer, member of the All Dacosta team and Ruseas Alumni.

Slated for Monday, September 5th, (Labor Day), the match-up will feature past Manning Cup players against past Dacosta Cup players in a bid to have their name etched in history on the prestigious JHSASN All Manning All Dacosta (AMAD) trophy. This specialty game is a way to ramp up excitement and competition as past schoolboy stand outs get to demonstrate their continued prowess. “This is an important part of the culture of JHSASN. So many of these players have migrated to Florida; it gives our supporters a chance to watch Kingston and rural schools put aside the individual competitiveness of the tournament to join forces for these friendlies,” Mr. Deer continued.

The AMAD game is designated for players over thirty-five years old; giving guests a chance to see past champions showcase their talents. Members of the All Dacosta Team include: Kirk Hendricks, Alrick Henry, Ray Graham and Garnet Deer. All Manning members include Michael Fray, Robert Diog, Sheldon Lawrence and Valentino Ventura.

The two-day event is known as the areas premiere Caribbean sporting competition. “This event has become such a cultural convening; bringing together members of the Caribbean Diaspora for socializing and community development through sports,” says Hazelle Rogers, Florida State Representative. “The JHSASN tournament is also a great way for local businesses to reach a Caribbean audience, as part of the Caribbean-American Market.”

Jamaica High School Alumni Soccer and Netball Tournament 2016 is scheduled for Sunday, September 4th and Monday, September 5th– Labor Day. On Sunday, tournament hours from 10am to 6pm and 9am through 10 pm, on Monday. Admission to the tournament is free and the event is for the whole family; with an exciting children’s area. View GAME SCHEDULE