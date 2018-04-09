Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital installs sunshades at Driftwood Elementary

Twenty-five years ago, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital opened its doors to the community bearing the name of one of baseball’s most legendary players, Joe DiMaggio.

Since, the hospital has been offering a comprehensive scope of healthcare services and programs in a child-friendly atmosphere, while also integrating with the community and giving back.

Recently, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital made days cooler at Driftwood Elementary School in Hollywood.

Driftwood fifth graders, Broward County School’s officials and representatives from Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital marked the hospital’s 25th anniversary by celebrating the construction of a 900 square foot bright red sunshade, perched directly over the school’s playground.

The sunshade is the first of 10 sunshades that will be donated by the hospital to schools and parks throughout Broward.

“Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital is a strong advocate for children’s health and wellness,” said Chantal Leconte, hospital administrator and CEO. “Now, as we celebrate our 25th anniversary, we look forward to continued growth and service to our patients and families.”

Attending the Driftwood Elementary School event were Principal Marina Rashid, Asst. Principal Lourdes Cruz, School Board Member Heather Brinkworth, Greg Boardman of Broward Schools’ Office of Facilities and Construction, JDCH Administrator Chantal Leconte and Tony Milian, Director of U18 Sports Medicine Program at JDCH.

