Joe Dippell hosts Aventura Police Department meeting

Joe Dippell, Vice Chairman of The Centurion Foundation dedicated to supporting law enforcement, recently hosted the leadership of the Aventura Police Dept. as well as Aventura City Manager Susan Grant and Gary Pyott, Chairman of the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce.

The Centurion Foundation is a major sponsor of the upcoming Awards Banquet for the Aventura Police Dept. to be held at Indian Creek Country Club. “It is our honor and pleasure to support the men and women—our first responders—who protect our communities” said Dippell.