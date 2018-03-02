John P. (Jack) Seiler Elected Orange Bowl Second Vice Chair

Fort Lauderdale Mayor John P. (Jack) Seiler was elected as Second Vice Chair of the Orange Bowl Committee at the organization’s annual elections in February. Seiler is a three-time Mayor, who will complete his third and final term (by law) when a new Mayor is sworn in on March 20, 2018.

Seiler, whose grandfather Earnie E. Seiler is credited with starting the Orange Bowl in 1935, joined the committee in 1994. His father, E.E. (Pete) Seiler, Jr. is also an Orange Bowl member.

“It is truly a tremendous honor and privilege to be elected the Second Vice Chair of this incredible organization, and to have the amazing opportunity to make South Florida better by working with its distinguished members, staff, and partners,” said Seiler. Our family has been involved with the Orange Bowl Committee since its inception, and I look forward to continuing the successful tradition of promoting and serving our Committee and our great community.”

Seiler was sworn for his first three-year term as Mayor in 2009, and was re-elected in 2012 and again in 2015, both times with more than 70% of the vote. Prior to being elected Mayor, Seiler served eight years in the Florida House of Representatives. During his tenure as a State Representative, he chaired the Broward Legislative Delegation in 2007-2008, was vice chair of the delegation in 2006-2007, and served as the ranking member on Policy & Budget in the Florida House of Representatives.

Seiler began his political career in 1993, when he was elected to the Wilton Manors City Council, and he was subsequently elected Vice Mayor in 1996 and then Mayor in 1998, before his 2000 election to the Florida House.

Jack serves on numerous boards including: Director, PACE Center for Girls; Director, St. Thomas More Society; Director, Florida League of Cities; Director, Florida Urban Partnership; Member, Broward County Tourist Development Council; Director and Officer, Brian Piccolo Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame, Inc.; and Lector/Usher, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

An attorney with the law firm of Seiler, Sautter, Zaden, Rimes & Wahlbrink, Seiler received a Bachelor in Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame and his Juris Doctor from the University of Miami School of Law. He and his wife Susan have four children: Marianna, Jacqueline, Preston, and Susanne.

President and Chair Sean Pittman leads the Orange Bowl Committee in the current 2018-19 campaign with president-elect and chair-elect José Romano and first vice chair Jeff Rubin slated to follow him to the president and chair position preceding Seiler.