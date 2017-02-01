Joseph Kavana and Metropica Holdings, LLC. received international recognition at the International Property Awards in London on Dec. 11. The ceremony and awards luncheon took place at the Savoy Hotel, where Metropica Holdings, LLC. won an award in the Mixed-use Development category for its 65-acre, mixed-use project in Sunrise, Florida.

The International Property Awards celebrate the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the commercial and residential real estate industries around the globe. The awards are split into regions covering Africa, Asia Pacific, Arabia, Canada, Caribbean, Central & South America, Europe, UK and USA and are seen as a world-renowned mark of excellence. Lord Richard Best, an independent member of the House of Lords of UK’s Parliament, and Stuart Shield, founder of the International Property Awards, presented Kavana with the award.

Metropica is the greatly anticipated urban, high-street development encompassing 65-acres and approximately four million square feet of world-class residential, commercial, hotel, and public spaces. At its completion, Metropica will offer over 1,900 high-rise residential units and an abundance of unrivaled experiences, including: world-class shopping and dining, a five-star health and wellness center, a resort-style Beach Club, several public spaces dedicated to visual and performing arts, and additional elevated recreational amenities such as a tennis club, mini-soccer fields and its very own Central Park.

Metropica is based on the concepts of “new urbanism” and “human modernism;” strategies that strive to create pedestrian-and-eco-friendly environments that offer a higher, healthier quality of life in places reflective of their time. Metropica is destined to serve as the regional epicenter for South Florida’s rapidly increasing populace and change the face of the Broward real estate market. The community will feature local and nationally recognized restaurant concepts, including: Fogo de Chao, Kona Grill, True Food Kitchen, Shake Shack, Salsa Fiesta and Bulla Gastrobar.

In addition, Metropica will serve as a world-class environment for residents and visitors worldwide with a retail line up headed by Anthropologie, Free People, and Kendra Scott along with entertainment anchors such as iPic Theatres and Kings Bowl.