Kindergarteners at ACES visit the smART Gallery

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Pablo Picasso once said, “Every child is an artist. The problem is to remain an artist once we grow up.”

The kindergarteners at the Aventura City of Excellence School (ACES) certainly proved to be artists on their amazing field trip to the smART Gallery at the Aventura Mall.

This pop-up art exhibition is geared towards families with children and engages children with interactive and hands-on stations, with each station focusing on a certain artist and his/her style. This educational gallery for kids is perfect for children to experience as their first-time exposure to the amazing world of visual arts. What’s best, is that this gallery is at eye-level and perspective for kids. All the exhibits are perfectly sized and built for children.

ACES students had the chance to create their own art using diverse mediums. Students were excited to create Polka Dot Art, using circle stickers to decorate a completely white room. The children were also very enthusiastic about the self-portrait station, in which they used mixed media of pastel, markers, and crayons to draw their very own “selfie.” The students explored first-hand the works of Piet Mondrian (focusing on color, line and composition), Wassily Kandinsky, the creator of abstracts that evoke, sight, sound and emotions, the polka dot art of Yayoi Kusama, and using letters and numbers to make mixed media art. The students were thrilled to be able to take their original artwork home.

The proceeds to the art work in the gallery benefit the Miami Dade Family Learning Partnership.