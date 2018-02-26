KW Property Management & Consulting completes major expansion

An industry leader among property management companies, KW Property Management & Consulting originally began as a partnership in 2004 with just 80 employees. As of the beginning of 2018, the Miami-based company has more than 1,300 employees and recently completed a physical expansion, with the significant expansion of its Miami headquarters and Broward County regional office, as well as the opening of a new West Palm Beach office.

The Broward County office increased by nearly 75 percent and doubled its staff size, and the headquarters in Miami has grown to 15,472 square feet and can now accommodate 85 employees, up from 65.

“This is a huge expansion for our company,” said Managing Director and Co-Founder Paul Kaplan. “The opening of our new West Palm Beach office and expansion of our regional office in Broward County and headquarters in Miami offer tangible examples of our consistent growth within our client roster and portfolio of units.”

With more than 250 buildings totaling 70,000 units under management, KWPMC is one of the real estate industry’s premier condominium and association management companies. Co-founders and CPAs Robert White and Paul Kaplan link this period of substantial growth and physical expansion to their team’s creative, entrepreneurial and value-oriented approach to management.

This expansion is following a multi-pronged rebranding effort highlighted by the launch of a brand-new website, company tagline and programming aimed at enhancing the lives of the residents it serves.

For more information, call 305-476-9188 or visit www.kwpmc.com.