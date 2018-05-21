KW Property Management & Consulting grows ultra-luxury portfolio

KW Property Management & Consulting, the industry-leading Miami-based property management group, has expanded its portfolio of ultra-luxury condominium communities under management. KWPMC has been selected to manage residential waterfront developments Privé at Island Estates in Aventura and Jade Signature in Sunny Isles Beach.

The twin 16-story towers at Privé sit on a private island on the Intracoastal Waterway, giving each residence unparalleled waterfront views. The addition of Privé further enhances the growing portfolio of buildings that KWPMC manages in Aventura.

“Privé is one of the most unique developments in South Florida,” said KWPMC Managing Director and Co-Founder Paul Kaplan.

“Managing the operations for a community on the region’s last private island is a tremendous responsibility, but I have no doubt that our team will help deliver the best experience possible.”

With a resort-style theme, residents at Jade Signature can enjoy a beach pavilion terrace, secluded cabanas and a full suite of spa services, among other amenities.

“A dream team of developers, architects and designers have brought the masterpiece that is Jade Signature to life,” said KWPMC Managing Director and Co-Founder Robert White. “It is a crown jewel for Sunny Isles Beach, and we are excited to provide the top-notch service projects like these command.”

KWPMC’s recent substantial rebranding effort included a new website, tagline and innovative programming, which has led the young but experienced company down the path of multi-dimensional growth and an expanded portfolio from upscale high-rises, to international resorts, homeowners’ associations and garden-style townhomes.

For more information, call 305-476-9188 or visit www.kwpmc.com.