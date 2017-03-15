Inspiring women and girls of all ages to achieve personal and professional success is the creative force behind the North Miami-based Ladies of Valor Empowerment (LOVE).

On March 25 at 10 a.m., LOVE joins forces with the Alliance of Career Development Nonprofits (ACDN), in partnership with the City of North Miami Library at 835 NE 132 St., to host a career-focused empowerment day for young women and girls in celebration of Women’s History Month.

As an ACDN member, LOVE is joining with 11 other ACDN member organizations that are hosting similar kick-off celebrations all across the U.S. this month. The events all share a common goal of motivating and empowering women and teenage girls, in order to help them achieve self-sufficiency.

Sponsored by the “National Smart and Sexy Day,” these fun-filled celebrations inspire participants by boosting their self-confidence so that they feel assured, confident, and ready to join the workforce.

This annual women’s program was launched in 2012 by ACDN (formerly, The Women’s Alliance), a national organization of independent, community-based member organizations providing career-skills training development to low income women and teenage girls.

The “LOVE Empowers Day” celebration in North Miami is sponsored by Smart & Sexy Day, one of the largest privately held lingerie companies in the U.S.

“The goal of this annual event is to help women and teenage girls feel good about who they are, because feeling good is looking good,” said Alourdes Pierre, LOVE Founder and CEO. Women and teenage girls who attend the LOVE Empowers Day in North Miami will also receive complimentary Smart & Sexy foundation garments from the Smart & Sexy brand.

The North Miami Library event will also feature a trio of local successful career women to serve as guest speakers, including: President of Miami Dade College’s North Campus Dr. Malou P. Harrisson, former Miami-Dade County Corrections & Rehabilitation Director Marydell Guevara, and Co-Founder of the Boot Camp Program and Attorney and Owner of PSJ Law Group Patricia S. Joseph.

“Our volunteer-driven member organization works day in and day out to ensure that more than 25,000 low-income women and teenage girls seeking self-sufficiency have an equal chance at success,” said Carrie Hanson Veurink, ACDN Managing Partner. “This series of Women’s History Month events each year brings awareness to the important work of our dedicated members and the lasting impact they have on the lives of thousands of people in our community.”

“The Ladies of Valor Empowerment is incredibly proud to again host this annual day of motivation and empowerment,” said Lady Alourdes Pierre, Founder and CEO of LOVE. “It is our hope and desire that everyone will leave this celebration with greater self confidence and readiness to start a new chapter in their professional lives.”

Following are the special empowerment days scheduled in March across the U.S.:

Bloom (San Rafael, CA) – March 16

Bottomless Closet (New York, NY) – March 13

Career Wardrobe (Philadelphia, PA) – March 27

Desert Best Friend’s Closet (Palm Desert, CA) – March 24

Jackets for Jobs, Inc. (Detroit, MI) – March 15

Junior League of Elizabeth Plainfield Career Closet (Cranford, NJ) – March 22

Ladies of Valor Empowerment (North Miami, FL) – March 25

Suited for Success (Oklahoma City, OK) – March 23

Tailored for Success (Malden, MA) – March 30

Transforming Lives & Restoring Hope, Inc. (Roanoke Rapids, NC) – March 18

WHW (Santa Ana, CA) – March 24

YWCA Allentown’s The Perfect Fit for Working Women (Allentown, PA) – March 27

All ACDN member organizations receive free products from Smart & Sexy brand to offer to the attendees. For a full list of ACDN members, visit www.acdnonline.org/locations.

“We are excited for the opportunity to be a part of Smart & Sexy Day sponsored by Ariela & Associates. An event such as this helps us instill in the L.O.V.E. Ladies the knowledge and confidence to achieve self-sufficiency through employment,” says Pierre.

This fun-filled day of learning, empowerment, motivation, dress for empowerment, and “lingerie day” is free and open to the public. For information, contact Founder & CEO of LOVE Alourdes Pierre at 786-463-5683.

Ladies of Valor Empowerment is a 501(c)(3), is a non-profit organization committed to empowering and educating underprivileged women through professional development training and by equipping teenage girls one at time via mentorship intervention; the Youth of Valor Empowerment (YOVE); and the “Step It Up” program of LOVE, which serves underprivileged teenage girls, ages 14-18, in North Miami’s Haitian-American community, by instilling within them the confidence and integrity needed to become college bound and career focused, to develop their greatest potential, and to be ready to join the next generation of women leaders. Learn more at www.yove.org or contact Founder & CEO of LOVE Alourdes Pierre at 786-463-5683.

Learn more about Smart & Sexy at www.smartandsexy.com or contact Brand Manager Brady Halbert at bhalbert@aai-llc.com or call 212-683-4131 (ext. 2729).

Learn more about the Alliance of Career Development Nonprofits (ACDN) at www.acdnonline.org or contact Managing Partner Carrie Hanson Veurink at cveurink@acdnonline.org or by calling 925-849-7500.