L.O.V.E. to honor high-achieving local leaders, host National Smart & Sexy Day

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It wasn’t that long ago that women’s history was virtually an unknown topic in the general public consciousness. But all that changed in 1987 when Congress declared March as National Women’s History Month. Today, schools, civic groups, and community organizations – such as Miami’s Ladies of Valor Empowerment (LOVE) – proudly step up to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of American women.

This year, on March 17, LOVE salutes women pioneers in the Miami area in celebration of National Women’s History Month in a program entitled, “Women Lead with LOVE.” The event, free and open to the public, takes place at the City of North Miami Public Library, 835 NE 132 St., 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

In keeping with its mission to inspire women and girls of all ages to achieve personal and professional success, the North Miami-based nonprofit will present its 2018 Woman Pioneer Award to LOVE Board Member Enette N. Henderson, State Farm Agent Insurance and Financial Services Specialist.

This career-focused day of enrichment and empowerment for women and teenage girls, also includes the following guest speakers who will discuss their paths of success, challenges they have faced, and the obstacles they continue to overcome:

Evrose Philias-Noel, MSN/MPH, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist-University of Miami, and Haitian American Humanitarian;

Judge Diana Gonzalez-Whyte, County Court Judge the 11th Judicial Circuit for Miami-Dade County; and

Michelle Garcia, ED. Dean, Dean of Academic Affairs, Johnson & Wales University, North Miami campus.

“We are thrilled to welcome a truly impressive panel of high achieving women who are making history in Miami through their many feats of leadership in their chosen fields and dedication to our community,” said Alourdes Pierre, Founder and CEO of LOVE.

This fun-filled day of learning, motivation, and dress for empowerment is made possible in partnership with Alliance of Career Development Non-Profits (ACDN), National Smart & Sexy Day, the North Miami Public Library, and the Office of North Miami Councilman Alix Desulme and Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jean Monestime.

“This Women’s History Month event allows us to shine a light of awareness to the important work of our dedicated members and the lasting impact they have on the lives of thousands of people in our community,” Pierre continued.

Aligned with the national ACDN network, LOVE is one of numerous ACDN member organizations across the U.S. hosting similar celebrations during the month of March. The events share a common goal of motivating and enlightening women and teenage girls, in order to help them achieve self-sufficiency – and have fun in the process.

ACDN is a national organization of independent, community-based member organizations providing career-skills training development to disadvantaged women and girls.

The North Miami “Women Lead with LOVE” program also is sponsored by the “National Smart and Sexy Day,” one of the largest privately held lingerie companies in the U.S.

VISIT LAST YEAR’S GALLERY

“The Ladies of Valor Empowerment is incredibly proud to again host this annual day of motivation and empowerment,” said Pierre. “It is our hope and desire that everyone will leave this celebration with greater confidence and readiness to start a new chapter in their professional lives.” Participants also will receive complimentary giveaways from Smart & Sexy.

“One of our primary goals is to help women feel good about who they are, because feeling good is looking good,” she continued. “Such an event surely helps us to instill in the LOVE ladies the knowledge and confidence to achieve self-sufficiency through employment.”

For information, contact Founder & CEO of LOVE Alourdes Pierre at 786-463-5683, or visit YOVE. Also, please “Like” the Youth of Valor Empowerment Facebook .

LOVE – Ladies of Valor Empowerment

Ladies of Valor Empowerment is a 501(c)(3), is a non-profit organization committed to empowering and educating underprivileged women through professional development training and by equipping teenage girls one at time via mentorship intervention; the Youth of Valor Empowerment (YOVE); with their leadership development program of L.O.V.E., which serves underprivileged teenage girls, ages 14-18, in North Miami’s Haitian-American community, by instilling within them the confidence and integrity needed to become college bound and career focused, to develop their greatest potential, and to be ready to join the next generation of women leaders.