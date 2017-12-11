Lee B. Chaykin Appointed CEO at Aventura Hospital Medical Center

HCA (Hospital Corporation of America) East Florida Division is pleased to announce the appointment of Lee B. Chaykin as Chief Executive Officer of Aventura Hospital and Medical Center.

Mr. Chaykin has over 25 years of healthcare experience and has been with HCA for the past 23 years. Mr. Chaykin comes to Aventura Hospital and Medical Center from the HCA East Florida Division office where he served as VP of Business Development. Mr. Chaykin has previously served as CEO at Westside Regional Medical Center, Kendall Regional Medical Center and University Hospital and Medical Center. Mr. Chaykin has also held Chief Operating Officer positions at Central Florida Regional Hospital, Cedars Medical Center and Westside Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Lee B. Chaykin received both his Bachelor’s degree and Master’s degree in Health Services Administration, from Florida International University in Miami, Florida. Mr. Chaykin is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and is an active supporter of The United Way, The Boys and Girls Club of North Lauderdale, The University of Miami Transplant Foundation, and the University of Florida Global Health Project in the Yucatan. He also serves as Gubernatorial Appointee and Board Member of the State of Florida Correctional Medical Authority. Mr. Chaykin has been recognized by Rotary as a Paul Harris Fellow.

“Lee is a dedicated leader of great integrity and is well equipped to lead the Aventura Hospital Medical Center team aptly as they continue to expand and grow.” said Michael G. Joseph – CEO of HCA’s East Florida Division.

Mr. Chaykin grew up in Ft. Lauderdale and resides now in Davie with his wife, Nalini and his son, Amar.

About Aventura Hospital

Aventura Hospital and Medical Center is a facility of HCA East Florida. HCA East Florida is the largest healthcare system in Eastern Florida and an affiliate of HCA Healthcare (HCA). HCA East Florida has 15 hospitals, multiple ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care centers, physician practices, imaging centers and free standing emergency care facilities, as well as a supply chain center and an integrated regional lab. Together, HCA East Florida employs more than 18,000 employees and has more than 6,600 physicians on staff. For more information, visit HCAEastFlorida.com.