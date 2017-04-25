This slideshow requires JavaScript.

LIME Fresh Mexican Grill, a South-Florida-born fast-casual Mexican restaurant concept, plans to open seven new locations in the next 24 months. This will include restaurants in Palm Beach Gardens, Midtown Miami, North Miami, Dania Beach, West Palm Beach, Aventura and Brickell. Slated for May of 2017, the Palm Beach Gardens location (3331 Northlake Boulevard) will be the first to open in the new store roll-out.

Recently purchased by EverFresh Endeavors LLC, LIME Fresh Mexican Grill boasts a buzzing social atmosphere with neighborhood appeal and prides itself on providing outstanding service to regulars and new customers alike. Elevating the standards of the fast-casual industry, LIME offers Mexican-inspired dishes made with quality ingredients sourced daily from local vendors and prepared without the use of microwaves or freezers. The restaurant currently has six locations throughout South Florida (Downtown Dadeland, West Kendall, Doral, Pembroke Pines, Plantation and West Boca Raton), plus two on-campus locations at the University of Miami and Texas A&M University.

In 2004, LIME opened its first location with a modest 800-square-foot store on Alton Road in South Beach. The concept quickly established a following of LIME craving fanatics while expanding to other locations throughout Miami-Dade and beyond. Now under the direction of EverFresh Endeavors, LIME has renewed its core mission to elevate the standard of the fast-casual segment by providing guests with unparalleled customer service and fresh, quality ingredients.

“The LIME brand stands out from the other fast-casual concepts because it is service driven and features the best and freshest ingredients,” said Joey Belmont, CEO of Lime Fresh Mexican Grill. “LIME fanatics crave our unique offerings because we serve real, freshly-made-to-order food accompanied by an enthusiastic staff that really enhances the guest experience. LIME is edgy yet friendly, and we have built a laid-back culture with a focus on flavor and fun.”

For more information and updates, visit www.LIMEfreshmexicangrill.com or follow LIME on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter