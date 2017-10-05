Local happenings in Aventura

The City of Aventura releases the upcoming Teacher Planning Day program’s fall schedule. When school is not in session due to Teacher Planning Days, the City offers a day of fun-filled activities for children ages 5-14 from 7:30 AM to 6 PM at the Aventura Community Recreation Center. This fall’s TPD program schedule includes:

• Silly Science on Friday, October 27, 2017 – Fun science is explored by investigating the sun and sky’s color, the laws of force and motion, and heat sensitive slime.

• Myths and Legends on Wednesday, November 27, 2017 – Myths and legends of the past and present are explored to determine if they are truth or fiction.

Each program fee includes all activities, supplies, and lunch at a rate of $43 for residents and $52 for non-residents. Registration can be completed online at cityofaventura.com/ors, the City’s Online Registration System (ORS) or at any of the following facilities: (New registrations are accepted in person only.)

The City of Aventura and the Aventura Police Department will be hosting Share the Road, a bike safety and ride event to promote safe cycling practices on Sunday, October 15, 2017 at 9:00 AM at Founders Park located at 3105 NE 190 Street.

Various bike safety presentations will be provided and a limited number of helmets, bicycle lights and bike water bottles will be distributed before the bike ride starts. Participants will have an opportunity to ask the police questions about bike safety, get helmets fitted, learn about basic bike maintenance, join a bike rodeo, and speak with representatives of Aventura B-Cycle, the City’s bike share system.

The bike ride starts at 10 AM where members of the Aventura Police Department will escort the community along a safe bike ride within Aventura. Participants are encouraged to bring their own bikes for the ride. Riders should be able to demonstrate the ability to ride a bike safely on the road.

For more information, visit cityofaventura.com or contact the Aventura Community Recreation Center at 305-466-3883.