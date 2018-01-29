LP3 Network celebrates grand opening of new Aventura Learning Center

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

When LP3 Network set its sights on expanding its presence in Florida, the high-tech healthcare education firm selected the City of Aventura – and local officials here in couldn’t be happier.

On Jan. 25, Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman jumped at the chance to join in a ribbon-cutting celebration with company officials, including LP3 Network General Manager Maurizio De Stefano and President of LP3 Network’s educational supporter, Medisca Pharmaceuticals, Tony Dos Santos.

The gala event, complete with champagne and hors d’oeuvres, also included a tour of the high-tech facility with industry leaders and employees of LP3 Network’s newest facility located at 21550 Biscayne Blvd.

Remarks presented by officials focused on how the selection of this strategic South Florida location serves to reinforce LP3 Network’s long-term commitment to healthcare education here in the U.S.

And certainly a big part of the attraction of the new site is the building’s distinctive, transparent architecture and progressive design elements. The unique 7,500-square-foot facility offers a controlled and compliant environment where pharmacists, physicians, and allied healthcare providers can learn from industry experts – while surrounded by top-of-the-line equipment.

The facility also serves as a resource for participants to develop or expand their current pharmaceutical compounding services through a demonstration center, core trainings, on-demand workshops, and customized training courses.

“LP3 Network continues to revolutionize the compounding industry by bringing forth cutting-edge education while assuming a vital role in training healthcare professionals, who in turn, have direct roles in delivering safe, effective, and high-quality personalized medications to those in need, among our patient population,” said Maria Zaccardo, LP3 Network president.

During a tour of the training lab, the term “compounding” was described as the creation of a pharmaceutical preparation — a personalized medication — by a licensed pharmacist to meet the unique needs of an individual patient (either human or animal) when a commercially available drug does not meet those needs. For instance, a patient may not be able to tolerate the commercially available drug or the exact preparation needed may not be commercially available. This is where trained professionals must step in – and this is where LP3 Network steps in to train the pharmacists and associated healthcare professionals who need provide such services.

Company officials also noted that this facility will further strengthen LP3 Network’s position as a global leader in continuing healthcare education, highlighting its commitment to quality, and providing healthcare professionals with an optimal educational experience.

Merging exquisite aesthetics with functionality, the facility offers top-of-the-line sterile and non-sterile compounding rooms for hazardous and non-hazardous drug compounding, a classroom with the newest technology, and sophisticated audio-visual equipment that serves to enhance the learner’s experience.

“I am extremely pleased to welcome this new learning center to our portfolio of training sites and be able to transform the learning experience for healthcare professionals practicing in the field of pharmaceutical compounding,” said LP3 Network General Manager Maurizio De Stefano.

“A key advantage we offer participants is the option to further their professional development through innovative and high-quality programs in a modern compounding laboratory, fully equipped with the most up-to-date compounding technologies. It is truly is the future of training facilities,” he added.

When asked by guests what is the significance of the name LP3 Network, staff noted that “L” refers to Learning, and “P3” refers to the triad relationship between Physician, Pharmacist, and Patient.

LP3 Network has trained more than 10,000 professionals worldwide. In addition to its U.S. presence, the firm also offers trainings in Canada, Australia, Spain, New Zealand, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

To learn more about LP3 Network’s course offerings send an email to: info@lp3network.com or view the LP3 online course catalogue.