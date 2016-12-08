This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Dania Beach, Fla. – October 13, 2016 – The Casino @ Dania Beach, the newest casino to hit the South Florida gaming scene, has opened Luxe, a new gourmet buffet restaurant. The eatery, located on the second floor of the casino, will showcase a mouthwatering spread of standard and eclectic buffet offerings. The well-appointed weekend-only restaurant will operate on Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. – 11 p.m. and on Sundays for brunch from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

“The Casino @ Dania Beach is thrilled to open Luxe, a gourmet food experience, that is sure to become a South Florida culinary gem. Luxe will offer fresh, delectable dining in a comfortably chic setting,” said Scott Savin, Chief Executive Officer of The Casino @ Dania Beach.

“Diners will get the opportunity to feast on world-class fare and enjoy top notch entertainment all under one roof.”

The cost of the buffet on Fridays and Saturdays will be $25 per person, plus tax. Sunday brunch will cost $21 per person, plus tax. Bottomless mimosas will be available on Sunday for an additional $15. Kids (nine and under) eat for free.

The restaurant will offer an extensive selection of delicious food stations, as well as an assortment of freshly made-to-order options showcasing Italian-inspired fare, Asian-inspired cuisine and Mexican-theme options. The regularly changing menu will also include unique bonuses such as a raw bar, ceviche station and an artisanal charcuterie board.

The succulent Sunday-only brunch menu will also feature a wide assortment of hot and cold breakfast stations, including an oatmeal station, breakfast carving station, griddle station and salad selections among others.

Finishing a meal at this restaurant will be a special treat as diners will get the opportunity to savor the extensive dessert menu inspired by acclaimed veteran pastry chef, Hedy Goldsmith.

The Casino @ Dania Beach, located at 301 E. Dania Beach Boulevard, is open 9 a.m. – 3 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. – 4 a.m. Friday and Saturday. General inquiries can be directed to 844.7.WIN.BIG. Please note that the restaurant does not take advance reservations and seats guests on a first come, first served basis.

The Casino @ Dania Beach will also present the following shows:

 October 8 The Four Tops (8 p.m.)

 October 29 The Box Tops, The Crystals & The Brooklyn Bridge (8 p.m.)

 November 4 Jo Koy (8 p.m.)

 November 5 The Manhattans featuring Gerald Alston (8 p.m.)

For event tickets, please visit www.casinodaniabeach.com or call 844.234.SHOW.

About The Casino @ Dania Beach

The Casino @ Dania Beach, the most recent entry into South Florida’s gaming scene, offers an all-new gaming and entertainment experience in a friendly and smoke-free environment. After undergoing more than $60 million in renovations, it features 900 Las Vegas-style slot machines, a luxurious Card Room, electronic table games including blackjack, craps and roulette, live Jai-Alai and a multi-purpose indoor entertainment venue, as well as free parking and valet service. The Casino @ Dania Beach also features Luxe, an upscale gourmet buffet, and an outpost of Roasters’ n Toasters, a South Florida institution beloved for its New York-style deli and bagels. For more information, visit www.casinodaniabeach.com.