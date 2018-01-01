Lynn University listed among South Florida’s top MBA programs

South Florida Business Journal released its annual list of MBA programs Dec. 1, placing Lynn University in the sixth spot. The publication uses Fall 2017 enrollment to determine rankings for regional colleges and universities.

Lynn experienced another record year of graduate enrollment, with the College of Business and Management welcoming the largest number of students. Lynn’s MBA program had just over 480 students enrolled at the close of the Fall 2017 semester.

“The flexible, accelerated and affordable terms of not only our MBA program, but all graduate degrees, are attractive for busy professionals,” said Steve Pruitt, Lynn’s director of graduate and online admission.

Lynn master’s students receive a private university experience at a state university price. Students can complete the program in as little as one year, and no GMAT or GRE scores are required. As an Apple Distinguished School, Lynn provides an iPad to every student to complete assignments and access course materials including e-books, which save its students up to 90 percent on traditional textbook costs.

Additionally, with the university’s recent acquisition of Digital Media Arts College (DMAC), Lynn now offers a broader range of advanced degrees in its College of Communication and Design. New programs include graphics, web design, visual effects and animation.

Interested students can learn more at lynn.edu.