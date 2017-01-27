What is your passion?

As a nurse, I have directly contributed to the “life” of another human being. Those moments have been the most incredible experiences of my life. To see a human being alive because of the efforts that I have made in saving their life is the most rewarding and satisfying experience one person can have. Helping others “live” is certainly my passion!

Why did you choose healthcare?

Honestly, for me healthcare was a “calling”, and I answered that calling. In my early years the more seasoned nurses would often refer to nursing as a “calling”, almost in the sense of becoming a nun. When someone has this calling, no career will bring you fulfillment to your life, and many nurses can attest to that. Nursing is and remains the most trusted profession in America. Nursing is my purpose and a God given gift that I can share with the world.

What do you do in your spare time?

In my nursing leadership position, many people look to me for help every day. So when I have free time, I try to rest and do enjoyable things. I may watch TV, like Oprah and/or Malcolm MJ Harris videos. I also read anything that is encouraging and empowering so that I can provide others with the same encouragement.

What advice would you give millennials as they are thinking about a career choice?

I have known what I wanted to do with my life ever since I was five years old. I made choices that put me on the right path, or took me further off course. However, it all lead to the same destination. Don’t spend time contemplating on what you should or shouldn’t do with your life. If you have spent hours dreaming of it, then you already know. Live that dream and you will never have to worry about taking the right path. Do what makes you happy and you will know you were meant to do it.