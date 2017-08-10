‘Meet the Mayors’ hosted by Hotwire Communications and KW Property Management & Consulting

Half a dozen mayors dedicated to representing Northeast Dade communities united with hundreds of business and communities leaders when Hotwire Communications and KW Property Management & Consulting hosted the Aventura Marketing Council/ Chamber of Commerce July Breakfast Meeting at Turnberry Isle Resort.

The Hon. Joe Gibbons, former Florida State legislator, served as emcee for the mayoral panel featuring: Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman; Bal Harbour Mayor Gabriel Groisman; Bay Harbor Islands Mayor Jordan Leonard; Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert III; North Miami Beach Mayor George Vallejo; and Sunny Isles Beach Mayor George “Bud” Scholl.

AMC Chair Gary Pyott welcomed guests gathered to “meet the mayors” along with Carl Lender, Executive Vice President of Sales for Hotwire Communications and Tim O’Keefe, KW Director.

Sandra Bennett, KW Executive Director and Aventura Vice Mayor Howard Weinberg, who serves as Corporate Counsel/Government Relations for Hotwire, introduced the panel of esteemed mayors as well as Gibbons, Chair of Energy Equity Alliance, committed to educating and speaking on behalf of minority and low income stakeholders.

Gibbons asked the mayors, “If you could have lunch with anybody in the world, living or not, who would it be with and why?”

Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman responded, “Albert Einstein, to hear his views on today’s world. OR… one of my fellow mayors. We get much more done working together than separately.”

Bal Harbour Mayor Gabriel Groisman said he’d like to meet with Theodor Herzl, a great Jewish leader. “I’d like to see if his vision of an independent Jewish state has been realized and how he’d like to change things today,” he said.

Bay Harbor Islands Mayor Jordan Leonard said, “I’d have to pick my mother, who I lost many years ago. She didn’t have the opportunity to meet my kids, and if I could tell her all the things that have happened since, that would be the greatest gift.”

Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert said he’d like to collaborate with Greek philosopher Aristotle to, “Juxtapose ideas Aristotle had with directions we’re going in now to organize across the world, realizing there’s certain things we can’t do on our own such as have a good public education system, provide good parks and public safety.”

North Miami Beach Mayor George Vallejo said, “I’d love to go back in time and have a conversation with Thomas Jefferson, who synthesized the concepts of human liberty and distilled them into a uniquely American approach – hence, some of the words that really founded our nation and established principles for liberty.”

Sunny Isles Beach Mayor George “Bud” Scholl wished he could have lunch with his grandmother, who died when he was 18. “She had a profound influence on me,” he said. “It would be very meaningful for her to see how we’ve developed over the years. Family is near and dear to my heart.”

Summing up the “meet the mayors” theme, Gibbons noted, “The nice thing about this panel is something I think is really important for our constituents – not just to know us by what we do, but to know us by who we are.”

A surprise award from Lynne Cameron, Exec. Dir. of Neighbors4Neighbors and Katy Meagher, N4N Producer, was presented to Gary Pyott for winning their “Singing With the Stars” charity competition with his “Gary Pyott and the Fision Fiber Optics” back-up singers. “It surely wasn’t about how well we could sing karaoke,” said Pyott, “but rather how much money we could raise for the charity!”

Hotwire, awarded “Fastest Internet Provider Among the Majors” by PC Magazine brings the power of fiber optics to 100,000 customers in 17 states. The company has tremendously expanded its fiber optic network and is now the cable provider for 300 plus premier communities throughout Florida. State-of-the-art “Fision” and megabit bandwidth technologies enable Hotwire to offer faster fiber optic, customized TV, digital voice and smart phone services to customers including HOAs, luxury condos, commercial properties, hotels, student and senior housing.

KW Property Management & Consulting, founded in 2004 by CPAs Paul Kaplan and Robert White, is a leader in turnkey management and consulting. Today, KW is renowned for being a respected, full- service, professional association management company serving more than 60,000 properties in premier locations including Florida, New York City and the Bahamas. Over 1,000 dedicated KW employees are committed to exceeding expectations while providing the best combination of luxury and lifestyle.

For more information, visit Hotwirecommunications.com ; KWpropertymanagement.com.