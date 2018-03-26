Aventura invites new and current Community Recreation Center members to take advantage of the BOGO membership special (buy-one-get-one) running through Tuesday, July 31, 2018. Purchase any membership package and receive the same package for free. Choose a 1-month, 3-month, 6-month, or annual membership.

Members enjoy a variety of benefits including an indoor basketball and volleyball court; a technical and fitness center with a waterfront view; member benefit classes, yoga, body sculpting, bridge, and mahjong, as well as a host of other classes and activities for all ages.

Membership registration is open to Miami-Dade County residents and is accepted in person only at the following facilities: Community Recreation Center, 3375 NE 188 Street; Founders Park, 3105 NE 190 Street; and Waterways Park, 3301 NE 213 Street.

For more information, visit cityofaventura.com