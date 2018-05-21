Memorial earns straight “A”s… again

Five hospitals within the Memorial Healthcare System each earned an “A” grade in a national ranking of safety at general, acute-care hospitals. It’s the second consecutive period all the Memorial facilities reviewed received the highest possible ranking in the “Leapfrog Hospital Safety Guide,” a respected source that includes data from more than 2,500 hospitals.

The facilities – Memorial Regional Hospital, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital South, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, and Memorial Hospital Miramar – were each given a composite score of “A” based on 27 different, nationally-reported patient safety measures that indicate how well hospitals protect patients from preventable errors, injuries and infections. Among hospitals within 100 miles of Hollywood, just 10 earned “A” grades in the Spring 2018 rankings, with Memorial’s five facilities accounting for half that total.

Additionally, Memorial Hospital Miramar is among an elite group of only 49 hospitals in the United States to earn Leapfrog’s top grade in every rating period since 2012.

“While it’s hard enough to achieve a single ‘A’ grade, it’s even harder to maintain it. To repeat outstanding patient safety performance requires organizational commitment, leadership buy-in, thoughtful processes and good communication,” said Erica Mobley, Director of Operations, The Leapfrog Group. “It also requires vigilance – a focused mindfulness around making sure that patients and their safety really do come first when they enter your hospital’s doors.”

According to Leapfrog, hospital errors, accidents, injuries and infections are collectively the third-leading cause of death in the United States. The organization is a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that aims to improve healthcare quality and safety for consumers and purchasers.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public at www.hospitalsafetygrade.org. Updated rankings are released each spring and fall. Pediatric hospitals are reviewed separately.

“This level of outstanding performance can only be achieved by having an unwavering commitment to our patients and their safety, as well as a culture that empowers doctors and staff to always do the right thing for our patients and their families,” said Memorial Healthcare System Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Stanley Marks, MD, FACS. “This achievement shows how Memorial’s leadership and clinical teams successfully align, communicate, and deliver a patient experience rated among the safest in the country.”

Memorial Healthcare System is one of the largest public healthcare systems in the country and a national leader in quality care and patient satisfaction, highly regarded for its exceptional patient and family-centered care. Its facilities include Memorial Regional Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital South, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, and Memorial Manor nursing home.

For more information, visit mhs.net.