Miami Beach’s North Shore Tennis Center to Host the 2017 World ITF Seniors Individual & Team Championships

Miami Beach is not just a relaxation destination, but an international hot spot for recreational sports. With palm trees and pristine beach as their backdrop, the finest senior tennis players from around the world will compete in the International Tennis Federation Seniors World Team & Individual Championships at the North Shore and Flamingo Park Tennis Centers in hopes of winning one of the five revered cups. Men and women, ages 50 to 60, will take their talents to the courts from October 29 through November 11, 2017.

Top-ranked players from Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, China, Australia, the U.K., New Zealand, Spain and the United States will show off their skills in singles, doubles and mixed doubles matches — leaving spectators on the edge of their seats.

“The ITF tournament has opened a new avenue for Miami Beach to present itself to the international community,” said Commissioner John Elizabeth Alemán. “As host city, we’re excited to welcome an event that speaks to our world-renowned tennis program and facilities.”

North Shore Tennis Center is getting an upgrade in time for the competition. External improvements include some fencing rehabs, fresh landscaping and paint, and updated benches and water fountains. Future enhancements to the North Shore Tennis Center will include a new retail and concessions area, state of the art outdoor viewing sector and a partial welcome space enclosure. Additionally, in partnership with Van Daalen Tennis, the city is also expanding tennis programing at the center with a specialized, vigorous line of course offerings.

Watch the tournament courtside, admission to all matches are free for spectators.