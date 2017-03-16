Miami-Dade County and the Miami-Dade Age-Friendly Initiative received a certificate today from AARP Florida accepting them into the Network of Age-Friendly Communities, a network of over 380 cities and communities around the world that are committed to promoting greater health, well-being, and quality of life for people of all ages.

Miami-Dade County is home to the largest population of older adults age 60 and over in Florida, more than a half million, with that number expected to rise to over 800,000 by 2040. The Age-Friendly designation, presentedin February to Miami-Dade by the AARP in affiliation with the World Health Organization (WHO), makes Miami-Dade County the fifth largest community, and one of only a few counties, in the United States to join the global network.

“Older adults are an important part of our diverse, world-class community,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez. “Joining this network shows that we remain committed to working with our many community partners to continue making Miami-Dade County a place where our 2.7 million residents can enjoy every phase of their lives to the absolute fullest.

The Miami-Dade Age-Friendly Initiative is comprised of a diverse group of stakeholders, including executives from non-profit organizations, funding agencies, policy makers, academia, and personnel from key county departments. It seeks to enhance the Domains of Livability outlined by the WHO locally with a collective goal of creating a Miami-Dade where older adults can stay active, engaged, and healthy with dignity and enjoyment.

These domains include: outdoor spaces and buildings, transportation, housing, social participation, respect and social inclusion, civic participation and employment, communication and information, community support and health services.

Launched in 2012 through a grant from Grantmakers In Aging to the Health Foundation of South Florida, the efforts have expanded and catalyzed into a collaborative, collective impact initiative. Today, the Initiative is being led by a diverse group of partners including AARP Florida, the Alliance for Aging, Health Foundation of South Florida, Miami-Dade County, Miami-Dade Metropolitan Planning Organization, United Way of Miami-Dade, and Urban Health Partnerships along with an advisory committee of key stakeholders and community members.

Learn more by following the Initiative at www.AgeFriendlyMiami.org.