Miami Dolphins Foundation to host Fins Weekend June 2

The Miami Dolphins Foundation will host its 22nd annual Fins Weekend on June 2, 2018. Proceeds from the event weekend will benefit the Miami Dolphins Foundation’s education impact area with an emphasis on scholarship and mentoring. The Dolphins made a commitment to help young people who are working to transform education in Miami Gardens through a four-year, $1 million partnership with City Year Miami, sponsoring programs at Miami Carol City and Miami Norland Senior high schools.

The competitions will kick off early Saturday morning with the Fins Weekend Fishing and Golf Tournaments. At the Fins Weekend Golf Tournament presented by South Florida Ford, threesomes have the opportunity to golf with a Miami Dolphins current or former player at Crandon Golf at Key Biscayne. The Fins Weekend Fishing Tournament is taking place at Rickenbacker Marina and is followed by a Weigh-In presented by Hooters South Florida.

After the tournaments, participants and partygoers can take part in the Fins Weekend Saturday Night Party. Guests will gather inside a tent at the Miami Marine Stadium to revel in music, local food vendors and the year’s largest gathering of players, coaches, alumni and cheerleaders.

For further information, please visit FinsWeekend.com.