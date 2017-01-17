Most residents and visitors to Miami concentrate their time on South Beach and miss some incredible sightseeing opportunities close by that remain undiscovered by the masses. Right on Biscayne Bay, just a 15 minute drive from South Beach, offers some great “back to nature” experiences. One of the best is spending a day sailing/sightseeing on Biscayne Bay. Sailors from around the world know of its beauty and sheltered sailing ground. Miami and Biscayne Bay are hosts to Olympic sailing trials annually during the winter season, and the Bay is frequently peppered with multi colored sails from literally around the world.

One little publicized fact is that Miami is one of the premier sailing destinations in the country. Because Biscayne Bay offers a protected and unique sailing area, the often heard worry about feeling queasy is never a problem—a day on the Bay makes a terrific outing for residents and visitors to the area. While the winter season offers the best winds for sailing, the summer offers the best swimming opportunities — and the sightseeing is good all year long!

Most sailing charters are booked as either half day (4 hours) or full day (8 hours) trips. On a half day sailing excursion you can easily see all the beautiful waterfront mansions of the rich and famous on Key Biscayne, Stiltsville (unique homes on stilts in the Bay built in the 1930’s), and the historic Cape Florida lighthouse ( built in 1825 and reconstructed in 1846, and is the oldest standing structure in Miami-Dade County). For a whole day, you could sail to and enjoy the island of Boca Chita, part of Biscayne National Park and situated just 15 miles south of Miami.

A night sail is even more spectacular and romantic if you incorporate a sunset and a full moon rise — justifiably, Miami was awarded the distinction of being the 3rd most beautiful skyline in the United States. And while you certainly can enjoy the magnificent Miami skyline during the day, once the sun sets and the city lights come up, a sailing trip right up close and personal to downtown Miami is breathtaking. Even locals who take this romantic evening sail are surprised how beautiful and colorful the Miami skyline is. This is a "must do" and is a great respite from walking up and down the beach trying to see everything (after driving around trying to find parking).

Charter a nice sailboat and just sit on deck and watch the scenery go by — the only sounds you will hear are the wind and lapping of water against the boat. Treat it like a spa day — turn off your phone, don’t think about your work, and take lots of photos and create one of those special memories that lasts forever.

