Miami, Fla. (December 13, 2016) – Miami Shores Mayor, Alice Burch, presents North Shore Medical Center Chief Executive Officer, Manny Linares, with a proclamation before the Village Council. Mayor Burch is noting that the hospital continues to work diligently to provide the advancement of quality healthcare, as it has for over 60 years, and that North Shore is an integral part of the greater Miami Shores neighborhood.

North Shore Medical Center is a 337-bed general acute care community hospital located at 1100 NW 95th Street in Miami, Florida. The hospital has been serving the medical and healthcare needs of the North Miami community for 63 years.

North Shore Medical Center offers a broad range of services, including: 24-hour emergency care with Fast Track service, a Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, a cardiac catheterization lab, maternity services and psychiatric care. The hospital also offers specialized centers including: C. Gordon Griffith Community Cancer Center, The Comprehensive Breast Institute, Wound Healing Center, Sleep Disorders Center, Pain Care Center and Primary Stroke Care Center as recognized by The Joint Commission, in conjunction with The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association.

From 2006 to 2016, North Shore Medical Center has consistently won achievement awards with the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines program. The hospital has earned the Gold Quality Achievement Award in stroke care and the Silver Plus Award for heart failure treatment. North Shore is a STEMI receiving hospital, meaning it has the expertise, equipment and other resources to administer percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI).

North Shore Medical Center is fully accredited by The Joint Commission, the nation’s oldest and largest hospital accreditation agency. To learn more about North Shore Medical Center, please visit www.northshoremedical.com.