Miami Spice & Spa Month at Acqualina Resort

Cementing its position as a leading luxury residential and hotel community, Acqualina has been named one of Travel and Leisure’s Top 100 Hotels in the World. Acqualina invites locals to enjoy this luxury experience as the resort partakes in Miami Spice and Miami Spa Month.

Miami Spice

Il Mulino New York, situated on the ground level of Acqualina Resort & Spa, is delighted to participate in Miami Spice, which begins on August 1st, 2017. Take advantage of the three-course, prix fix menus offered for both lunch and dinner, featuring savory Italian fare that includes Gnocchi Porcini, Scaloppine al Marsala, and Salmone alla Griglia for lunch and the irresistible Ravioli Porcini, Piccata di Vitello al Limone, and Rigatoni alla Bolognese for dinner – just to name a few dishes. This is truly a dining experience not to be missed.

Il Mulino’s prix fixe lunch menu will be available seven days a week for the months of August and September, from 12:00pm to 2:30pm for $23, plus tax and gratuity. The prix fix dinner menu will be available Monday through Friday and on Sundays from 5:30pm to 11:00pm for $39, plus tax and gratuity. For reservations, please call Il Mulino New York at 305.466.9191. This offer is available August 1 through September 30, 2017.

Miami Spa Month

Don’t miss out on Miami Spa Month at the exquisite Acqualina Spa by ESPA either. Taking place now through August 31, 2017, this luxurious five-star spa is offering five specialty Spa Month offers including a 50-Minute Swedish Massage, 50-Minute Skin Radiance Facial, 50-Minute Life and Firm Age Defying Facial, a 50-Minute Men’s Facial, Shoulder, and Scalp Massage, and an 80-minute Healing Himalayan Harmony Ritual ranging from $109-$199 (20% service charge not included). To book the Acqualina Spa by ESPA Spa Month specials or for more information, please call the spa reception desk at 800.406.9186.