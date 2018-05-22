Michael Shear Designated a “Premier Advisor” by Wells Fargo Advisors

Wells Fargo Advisors has designated Michael Shear, Managing Director — Investments, as a member of the ﬁrm’s Premier Advisor Program. The Premier Advisor designation is held by a select group of Financial Advisors within Wells Fargo Advisors as measure by business production, completion of educational components, and professionalism.

“It’s an honor to receive this designation” said Shear. “Each day, I show up with one goal in mind—helping my clients succeed financially.”

Michael has been with Wells Fargo Advisors for 49 years and has 50 years of experience in the financial services industry. Michael holds an AAS degree and a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from State University of New York at Albany and resides in Aventura, Florida.

Michael Shear, Managing Director — Investments

19950 W. Country Club Drive

Suite 700

Aventura, FL 33180

Direct (305)933-6414

michael.shear@wfadvisors.com

