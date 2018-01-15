Microsoft Aventura Mall hosts MLK Day Community Reception

The Microsoft Store at Aventura Mall will host a MLK Day Community Reception on Monday, January 15th from 4 – 6 p.m. to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and view digital art created by local youth. Community activist, Ms. Cora Smith, who was present at the March on Washington on August 28, 1963 when Dr. King delivered the “I Have a Dream” speech will speak about her experience at the March on Washington and about the era. Ms. Smith participated in sit-ins and demonstrations to bring about integration of businesses and institutions here in Florida. Microsoft invites guests to learn about history, enjoy complimentary food, and honor the great artwork created by youth in the community based what “I Have a Dream” means to them.

For more information, call 305-914-1840 or register online at https://msevents.microsoft.com/CUI/EventDetail.aspx?culture=en-US&EventID=1032956402.